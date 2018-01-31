The Jan. 31 R-C ‘Mooning’ Report

Genoa, Nev. — I couldn't see much of the blue super blood moon when I woke up early this morning, but J.T. Humphrey got a heck of a shot of it, I see. It was in the trees and headed for the Sierra by the time I got a look. And yeah, I said mooning on purpose.

December was dry in more ways than one, with Stateline posting a 1.24 percent decrease in gaming revenues. The casinos brought in $18.4 million during the month. Six months into the fiscal year, they're still running slightly more than a point behind the previous year.

Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes I received on Tuesday. It's an eclectic group, and I appreciate all of you.

The high temperature climbed to 66 degrees on Tuesday, but despite exceeding the record for Jan. 30, the wacky deal where the Weather Service records the previous day's high seems to have saved the record of 64 degrees.

Today expect mostly sunny skies with the high near 62 with the west wind at 5 mph. There are no clouds on the horizon or otherwise that might bring some precipitation.