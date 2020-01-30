The Jan. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Installation of a drainage structure at Gardnerville Station on Wednesday appears to have gone pretty well. The underground reservoir came in slices and workers put them together as they were lowered in by a crane.

Douglas High School Senior Lara Cassity won Wednesday’s Poetry Out Loud competition. Lara was one of nine reciters. She will go on to state in March. Carly Van Wagenen and Levi Romero came in second and third.

Carson Valley Middle School student Ayden Strange will receive his award tonight for winning the 2020 Nevada Radon Poster Contest at the CVIC Hall as part of the 6 p.m. radon presentation.

Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes. I’m wrapping up by 50s by responding to incidents and events, as I have for pretty much the last 30 years. I’m out of the office today and Friday.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of 54 degrees and calm winds.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier and old enough not to answer when someone on the phone asks him “How old are you?” It’s invariably a trap.