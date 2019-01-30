The Jan. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The North Valley crack-sealing saga continues 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on Stephanie Way. Westbound lanes will be closed at Vicky Lane and traffic detoured to Johnson Lane. Eastbound traffic will operate normally.

Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School is hosting the district Spelling Bee today in the cafetorium, which would be a great spelling word. Good luck to all the participants.

I can't tell there was any rain on Tuesday, but it looks like the forecast is for a wet weekend in the Valley with a chance of snow on Sunday.

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of 54 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5 mph calming before lunchtime.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com