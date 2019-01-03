The Jan. 3 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Cassandra Jones is being sworn in 4 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The big swearing-in ceremony for all the other public officials is 9 a.m. Monday at the historic Douglas County Courthouse.

There's a big pile of Christmas Trees across from Lampe Park waiting to be made into mulch. If you're ready to take down Christmas you can drop your stripped tree there along Waterloo Lane, or put it out for regular trash pickup next week.

It will be positively balmy out today and Friday as the weekend storm pushes all the warm air out in front of it. Expect a high of 50 degrees today under mostly sunny skies.

