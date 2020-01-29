The Jan. 29 R-C Morning Report

Pete Harding checks out the Triad booth at the Senior Health Fair on Friday. More than 300 people turned out for the event. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Health Fair

Genoa, Nev. — A semi went over the side of Highway 395 near the intersection of Highway 89 on Tuesday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 6:34 a.m. with the truck 20 feet down the embankment just south of Topaz Lake. The driver was not injured, but it took a while to clean up.

The Walker Lane was awake last night with a couple of 1.88 magnitude quakes southeast of Walker around 3 a.m. The lane runs along the eastern Sierra north to Walker Lake and takes up some of the tension from the San Andreas Fault.

The trial of a man accused of having a suicidal 12-year-old boy put a gun to his head enters its second day today. Christian Sharpsteen is facing two counts of felony child abuse in the case.

The wind brought in cooler temperatures for today at least with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 48 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the southeast at 5 mph in the afternoon.

