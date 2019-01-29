The Jan. 29 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Crack sealers will be working on Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Wednesday. Today westbound Johnson Lane and Heybourne will be closed to Highway 395.

West Coast Martial Arts second free self-defense class for females age 13 and up is 6-8 p.m. today at the Gardnerville studio.

It looks like rain, and there's a slight chance those looks will turn into precipitation today. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 53 degrees.