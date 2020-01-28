The Jan. 28 R-C Morning Report

An excavator is digging up the parking lot of Gardnerville Station in the S-Curve to install a drainage structure. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A report of a gas leak around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Center was traced to the crime lab. No one was hurt and the line was shut down. Firefighters cleared the scene by 5 p.m.

Work has begun digging up the Gardnerville Station parking lot in preparation for installing a drainage structure beneath it. While having a nice visitors center was the bonus, the real motivation for obtaining that property was to improve the drainage in downtown.

A survey of the Douglas County Public Library hours and an analysis of the results are among the topics before the library’s board of trustees who meet 10 a.m. today at 1625 Library Lane in Minden.

Today expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions with the high climbing to 50 and the wind out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

