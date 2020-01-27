The Jan. 27 R-C Morning Report

A presenter speaks with a couple at one of the stops on the Eagles & Agriculture tour on Saturday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Three mountain lions were sighted by workers around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The three big cats described are similar to the trio caught on a Ring camera in December and could be a mother and her two offspring. Not a bad idea to have something that makes a lot of noise if you’re out walking after dark.

Despite a weak storm that brought a smidge of rain to the west side early Sunday morning, it was a fairly nice weekend for Eagles and Agriculture. The high temperature hit 61 at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday and 54 degrees on Sunday.

With no further precipitation forecast for January, it looks like this is all we’re getting for the month, which is not even vaguely good. While I haven’t seen the total moisture from the weekend, I can guarantee there wasn’t much, which leaves Minden a solid inch of precipitation down from average.

Today expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 53 degrees and the wind out of the west at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The wind will die down, but the forecast for the week looks pretty similar, otherwise.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com