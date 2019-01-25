The Jan. 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It sounds like the vacation housing rental task force is going to get a makeover to include some folks who were rejected because they expressed an opinion on the issue on their applications. The county is expected to re-advertise the positions commissioners were told on Thursday.

The Active Living Health Fair is 8 a.m. to noon today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Genoa Town Board members are scheduled to interview five candidates for town manager 1 p.m. today at their offices.

The Eagles & Agriculture Falconers Dinner is tonight at the Carson Valley Inn. There might be a few tickets left. Call 782-8144 to find out.

We're looking at another sunny day today with a high temperature near 50 and the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph, then calming.

