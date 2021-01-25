The Jan. 25, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Cows munch on hay after Saturday morning's snowfall in Genoa.

Genoa, Nev. — The brunt of this mornings snowstorm appears to be passing north of Carson Valley. We got a little snow in the Valley, and some in the Sierra. Expect road controls on Kingsbury and Highway 50. If your commute takes you north of Carson City, take it slow, because there’s snow there.

Health officials report 1,400 people were vaccinated at Saturday’s drive-through mass point of distribution at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. I know some folks were frustrated by the wait. The weather wasn’t bad enough to cancel, but it did have an impact on staffing.

The coronavirus was reported to have claimed two Douglas men on Friday, including one in his 60s and one in his 70s. Active cases were down to 991 with 1,306 recoveries at last count.

With only around 5 inches of new snow at Heavenly and 2 inches in Minden recorded over the weekend, the weekend storms were not great moisture producers. We might see some light flurries today, but I expect that will be it until the storm watch on Tuesday night.

Today the forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high temperature of 34 degrees. The wind is expected out of the north at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com