The Jan. 24 R-C Morning Report

Winhaven's residents may own its streets, but this goose begs to differ on Wednesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Stroll through Minden

Genoa, Nev. — The Nevada Health Centers Mammovan will be at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. today. You can get an appointment at 877-581-6266.

County commissioners instructed County Manager Patrick Cates to negotiate with the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority for a lower price to use the Tahoe Transportation Center meeting room. They also pretty much just said no to a pot dispensary.

We’re in the final week of the Sertoma Coat Drive, which wraps up on Jan. 31. You can find drop-off locations at http://www.carsonvalleysertoma.org. There are a lot across Carson and Eagle valleys.

We had a light drizzle last night, but not enough to show up in a rain gauge. We might see a little more rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning, though the forecast is calling for less than a tenth of an inch.

Expect a wee bit of a breeze today with west winds 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph under partly sunny skies. The high is supposed to crack 50 degrees, with even warmer weather on Saturday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com