The Jan. 24 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The owner of Kristopher's Restorante & Bar in Indian Hills is seeking an unrestricted liquor license to operate out of the old Minden Food Co. in downtown Minden. County commissioners sitting as the Liquor Board are scheduled to hear the request 1:30 p.m. today at Stateline.

County commissioners are also scheduled to hear an update on the status of the Highway 50 community revitalization project at their regular meeting this afternoon in Stateline.

Tonight kicks off the annual Eagles and Agriculture event with the reception and photo exhibit at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. The trouble starts at 5:30 p.m.

It's going to be another nice winter day today with sunny skies and a high temperature near 46 degrees. The breeze will pick up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com