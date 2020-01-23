The Jan. 23 R-C Morning Report

Spelling Bee Judge Shannon Harris holds up a red card at Wednesday's Districtwide Spelling Bee in Gardnerville. Kurt Hildebrand photo

spellingbee-rcr-012520-c

Genoa, Nev. — Congratulations to Douglas County’s top spellers Jett Lehmann, Sebastian Sloane and Jed Lu. Runners-up were Sarah Flynt, Braulio Torres Arceo and Zach Jackson. Two-dozen students participated in the bee. Winners will go to Las Vegas for the statewide competition.

A proposal to find another spot to meet at Stateline goes before Douglas County commissioners at their Lake Tahoe meeting today. The board will also hear a presentation on allowing a marijuana dispensary in the county. Commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Transportation Center.

The Dude Be Nice roadshow will be at Carson Valley Middle School this morning. Moxy Up in Minden, the sheriff’s office and the UNR cheerleaders will be there. They were at Pau-Wa-Lu on Wednesday.

Today starts Bill Chernock’s last Eagles and Agriculture as executive director of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce. Bill’s been a great director of the chamber and deserves our thanks for his hard work and commitment to promoting business here in the Valley.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 53 degrees and a light southwest breeze at 5 mph. We might get some rain overnight, but rain is more likely Saturday night and Sunday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com