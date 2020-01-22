The Jan. 22 R-C Morning Report

Tuesday morning featured a spectacular sunrise, but all that snow in the Genoa field is pretty much melted off now. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Douglas County’s top spellers are gathering at Carson Valley Middle School this morning for the annual districtwide Spelling Bee. Meanwhile, over at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, Dude Be Nice is putting on a presentation for the students with help from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the UNR Cheerleaders. Carson Valley Middle School will get a turn on Thursday.

Congratulations to Amanda Shaffer and Camden Brown, Douglas High School’s Winter Homecoming royalty. Amanda is student body president and Camden plays baseball and basketball for the Tigers.

After a couple of 50-degree days in a row, pretty much the only place you’ll find snow in Carson Valley from last week’s storm is in the pages of The Record-Courier. It’s 47 degrees out this morning, so don’t worry about the roads unless you’re headed over the Sierra on Highway 88 or Mount Rose Highway.

Expect partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 52 degrees, so we’re almost there. The east wind will shift west at 5 mph later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com