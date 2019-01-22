The Jan. 22 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — New University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Educator Lindsay Chichester will be meeting with residents 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Extension offices, 1325 Waterloo Lane across from Lampe Park in Gardnerville. I'm told there will be snacks.

All the Eagles and Ag tours are now sold out, according to the Chamber. That leaves Thursday's opening reception and photography exhibit at the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville and the Falconer's Dinner at the Carson Valley Inn on Friday. Visit carsonvalleynv.org for more information.

If you're going to Lake Tahoe this morning, Highway 50 and 28 have chain controls. There were a couple of wrecks near Cave Rock on Monday, so it was pretty slick up there.

Storms over the past week brought around an inch of a third of precipitation to Minden raising it's total for the month to 1.41 inches, which is ahead of average for this date and coming close to the average for the entire month.

Today there will be actual sunny skies with a high temperature of 41 degrees. It's chilly out this morning at 20 degrees in Minden. I'm reading 15 degrees here at R-C West. If the roads were wet on your commute last night, they'll be icy this morning, so be careful.

