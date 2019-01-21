The Jan. 21 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — If you can, it might be a good idea to stay in on this snowy Martin Luther King holiday. There are road controls across Western Nevada with Highway 50 at Cave Rock and Kingsbury Grade both white as sheets, according to the traffic cameras.

To add to our traffic woes, there's an oversized load travelling through the Valley sometime during the day today, so expect minor traffic delays.

We might see some additional snow before 11 a.m. today. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 39 and the wind out of the north at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com