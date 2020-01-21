The Jan. 21 R-C Morning Report

The statue of Lillian Virgin Finnegan looked like she was ready to give someone a pie in the face last week in this photo by Tim Berube.

plate

Genoa, Nev. — I may hear today how many appeals the Board of Equalization will see at its meeting next month. The number of appeals are a fair economic barometer. As of Friday the Assessor’s Office had one, but the mail may bring more today.

There’s a noninjury collision on Carson Pass as of 6 a.m. this morning. A tow truck is en route.

It looks to me that if you get an early start this morning, you can avoid the worst of the bluster. The winds are supposed to hit around 10 a.m. and are only supposed to gust around 25 mph, the slightest hint of a breeze compared to the last blast.

Don’t expect a repeat of last week’s adventures on the other side of the front. Forecasters say Western Nevada will be rain shadowed out, with a light rain possible around the evening commute.

Today’s forecast calls for a chance of rain after 4 p.m. with the snow level rising from 5,200 feet to 6,000 feet. Expect mostly cloudy skies with the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com