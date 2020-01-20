The Jan. 20 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A snowmobiler, who collided with a tree on Friday afternoon near Blue Lakes in Alpine County, was helicoptered to Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe. The CHP reported medics were doing CPR in the helicopter. We may have to wait until Tuesday to learn the outcome.

It’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the schools, banks and government are shut down. If you’ve got the day off and are up on the mountain, please be careful.

I took a look at the National Day of Service database, but we don’t have much going on in the Valley today. Carson Valley residents tend to prefer doing good works outside the bounds of national organizations. Part of our rustic charm, I suppose.

Expect another blustery winter storm on Tuesday with gusts around 35-45 mph and a slight chance of light rain between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The snow level will be at 5,200 feet or so, rising to 6,000 feet.

As for today expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 51 degrees and the wind calm picking up out of the southwest at 5 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com