The Jan. 20, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Flags were flying on Tuesday at a coronavirus testing event in Gardnerville.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — There’s a new link for coronavirus vaccine appointments in town and it’s immunizenevada.org. It’s a pretty easy process to get to the web sites for Smith’s and Walgreens, which were taking appointments for the vaccine as of Tuesday. No guarantees on what’s available when you read this, but at least it’s a different route.

I suspect the excitement over the vaccine’s arrival may have affected testing at the Community Center in Gardnerville on Tuesday. I scoped it out around 2 p.m. and the line was nowhere near the entrance. I don’t have a number on tests, but the R-C betting line says around 100.

Vista Grande was closed for much of Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing occurred on the Washoe Tribal Land behind the Topsy Walmart around lunchtime.

The state is going to be doing work on the guardrail near Daggett Summit on Kingsbury Grade starting 7 a.m. today. The Nevada Department of Transportation will have flaggers out and lane closures through 4 p.m.

Douglas Disposal is reporting that they’ve recycled more than five tons of Christmas trees, so far this year. That includes the 573 trees drivers picked up from Valley curbs.

NV Energy reported it got all of the wind outages fixed and power back on to Lake Tahoe by around 1:40 p.m. Glenbrook reported a 54 mph wind gust 11 a.m. Tuesday. That cold north wind had the high temperature down to 41 degrees.

It’s chilly out this morning with Minden-Tahoe Airport registering a low temperature of 10 degrees. It should be relatively nice out today with sunny skies and a high temperature around 50 degrees. Snow on Friday and Saturday is still in the forecast.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com