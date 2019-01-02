The Jan. 2 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — While some folks welcomed the new year by partying, anglers gathered at Topaz Lake for opening day on Tuesday for the fishing.

Initial reports are that Stateline was relatively quiet on New Year's Eve with fewer than a dozen arrests.

The annual tradition of climbing up Mount Rose to talk about the water picture is today. I can tell you without the hike that the Carson River Basin is running 91 percent average in snow water equivalent for today. That's a lot better than the Truckee basin which is at 64 percent.

That could change this weekend, according to a statement issued by the National Weather Service. An active weather pattern is expected to arrive on Saturday that could bring rain and snow to Western Nevada.

Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees.