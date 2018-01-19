The Jan. 19 R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — The snow level stayed above the Valley floor as of 6:30 a.m., but there are road controls in the mountains, including Kingsbury and on Highway 50 from Spooner all the way to Stateline.

We could see some snow after daybreak, but wet roads will be the biggest challenge for the morning commute. Forecasters think the snow level will drop to below 5,000 feet as the front passes, but most of the moisture will be gone by then.

My rain gauge showed .3 inches of rain from this storm. That's quite a bit more than the .11 inches the DRI gauge just south of Genoa Lane or the .08 inches that fell at the airport.

Snow telemetry at Heavenly Valley recorded 7 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, which translated into .8 inches of moisture.

There's still a chance of scattered snow showers in the Valley under mostly cloudy skies with the high temperature near 40 degrees. Expect the wind out of the west at 15 mph, with gusts of up to 30 mph. We won't see more than a half inch during the day.