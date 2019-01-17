The Jan. 18 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is a snow day for Lake Tahoe schools and Douglas County commissioners. All Lake schools are closed for the blizzard and county commissioners cancelled their Stateline meeting.

Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury and on Highway 50 from Stateline to the Douglas County line in the north. Pretty much where you'd expect them to be. Roads are wet all over the Valley, so be cautious down here, too.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today by the National Weather Service. That means all those wet roads could get a layer of snow on them, slickening them up for the evening commute. Give yourself plenty of time to get home today.

We received about a half-inch of rain in Johnson Lane and .7 inches in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Snow telemetry at Hagan's Meadow in the Carson Range is showing 11 inches of snow. Telemetry for snowfall at Burnside Lake shows 19 inches.

Today expect showers before 11 a.m. and then the possibility of rain mixed with snow. Winds will be out of the southwest 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com