The Jan. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute late start thanks to the snowstorm that hit on Tuesday. Lake Tahoe school buses are stopping at main bus stops only.

Road controls are in effect across Douglas County including Highway 395 from Cradlebaugh to Bridgeport, Highway 88, Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 from Stateline to Carson City. Take it slow out there no matter what you're driving.

We had some power issues overnight, but those are being reported as all clear by NVEnergy's web site this morning.

Today's forecast is for isolated showers before 4 p.m. then rain likely after that. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 49 degrees. The wind will pick up today out of the south at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

