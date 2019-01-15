The Jan. 15 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. —The Elks Crab Feed on Saturday has sold out. If you've still got a hankering for crab, Sertoma's feed is Feb. 16 at the community center. Check the R-C calendar for details and contact information.

There's a new Sertoma Club forming to serve Carson and Smith valleys. They're meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at El Aguila Real, 1485 Main St. in Gardnerville.

New County Manager Tom Stone has been in harness since Thursday. He was at the press conference on Monday, along with pretty much the whole town or as much of it as could fit in that training room.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 4 p.m. today to 4 a.m. Wednesday with up to 2-4 inches possible in places, including this place.

There's a chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and then rain and snow today with the accumulation of less than an inch. Tonight on the other hand, there's a chance of 1-3 inches of snow overnight. Expect a high temperature of 41 degrees with the wind shifting to the north this afternoon.

