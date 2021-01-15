The Jan. 15, 2021, R-C Morning Report

Jets paint the sunset with contrails on Thursday evening.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — It didn’t take long for the new vaccination clinic posted at https://bit.ly/2XF64Cp on Thursday to fill up, but I got word some of the folks who were watching got in. There will be more sessions as vaccine becomes available.

Unless you’re 70 plus or are qualified in some other way and live in Douglas, Carson, Lyon or Storey, don’t make an appointment. You’re going to have to show ID at the clinic and you might be taking an appointment from someone without actually getting the vaccination.

Douglas has 15 new cases and 23 recoveries on Thursday, bringing us to 1,019 active cases and 1,179 recoveries. If you’ve recovered the virus and its been reported, when and if Carson City Health and Human Services calls you, let them know you’re better now so they can clear some of those active cases off the list.

Flags are at half-staff today in honor of Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who was also owner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the biggest newspaper in the state.

There was some excitement up at Stateline on Thursday after what was reported to be a black BMW charged through the casino corridor at 80-90 mph and headed up Kingsbury around 6:15 p.m. The driver was reportedly apprehended at the Hard Rock around 7 p.m.

If you’ve got pressing business with the government, you should get it done today, since Monday is Martin Luther King Day. I’ll be taking the day off from the Morning Report, because I need to put some metaphorical miles between myself and work for a few days. We’ll see how I do.

It’ll be a nice weekend out with the high climbing to 65 today before it drops back into the 50s before it cools into the 40s next week. It might get a tad breezy at times, but there is zero precipitation in the forecast.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com