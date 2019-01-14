The Jan. 14 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — This has been one of the deadliest weekends in years, and a rare instance where the deaths are from different causes, including the boating accident at Topaz, an ATV wreck in the Gardnerville Ranchos and a second homicide in four days.

That last is most concerning because we don't have much information about what happened. I hope to get more this morning at Sheriff Coverley's press conference.

Forecasters are predicting a series of storms this week with the strongest one arriving late Wednesday early Thursday. Snow will stay in the mountains, while we're forecast to see rain with a few snow showers on Tuesday.

For today expect partly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees. If we get any snow in the Valley, it will be after 4 p.m.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com