The Jan. 14 R-C Morning Report

J.T. Humphrey captured the moon setting over the Carson Range on Monday morning.

Big moon

Genoa, Nev. — If you’re headed into the mountains, you’re going to run into road controls this morning, including Highway 395 south through the Pine Nuts, Kingsbury, Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe and the Sierra passes. There’s snow on the road over Daggett Summit, according to the traffic cameras.

The high-wind warning drops off the forecast at 10 a.m. today in time for a high-wind watch on Wednesday night through Thursday morning. There was a 46 mph wind gust at Minden-Tahoe Airport at 5:30 a.m. A semi truck was blown over on Highway 395 just south of Mammoth at around 5:30 a.m. Be careful on the commute this morning, because it’s still windy out.

The Rancho Sierra project goes before the planning commission today. Where they were looking at several variances in 2018, this year they are seeking one. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

The Douglas County School District and one of its employee associations have reached a deal for the year. School board trustees will discuss an agreement with the Douglas County Support Staff Organization as part of its agenda, 4 p.m. today at the Airport Training Center on Airport Road in Minden.

We may have already had our snow for the day, but there’s still a chance before 10 a.m. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 43 degrees. There may not be snow, but there will be plenty of wind, out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting to 55 mph.

