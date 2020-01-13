The Jan. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It would be a good idea to batten down whatever hatches you happen to have open, especially if you live in the Foothill region where wind gusts could hit 70 mph tonight. A high wind warning is in effect from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Prepare for power outages and downed trees because this sounds like a real shingle-ripper.

The Douglas County Board of Health is meeting 3 p.m. this afternoon where they will hear reports on a variety issues including influenza report, animal care and services, health inspections and the coroner report. The Board of Health meets 3 p.m. in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

It’s the second week of judicial filing and there are no races so far in Douglas County. In fact, the only judicial race in the state, so far, is for the seat Mark Gibbons is giving up on the Supreme Court. Judicial filing ends Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees. The wind will be blowing 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. It will get pretty gusty in time for the evening commute.

