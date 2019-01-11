The Jan. 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There's a new State Engineer after the retirement of Jason King, who's been in the position since 2010. Tim Wilson has been appointed acting State Engineer and administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources.

A charity benefit to aid Amanda Flinn is Saturday at the Corner Bar in Minden. Amanda has breast cancer and a 16-month-old child.

There was a 1.39 temblor in the mountains just above Topaz 1:44 a.m. today. Not big enough to do any damage, but a reminder we're in earthquake country.

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 47 degrees. The wind will be calm before picking up out of the east at 5 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com