The Jan. 10 R-C Morning Report

I took a shot at the moon and this is what turned out. Kurt Hildebrand photo, such as it is.

fullmoon

Genoa, Nev. — If you were hoping to get some crab and help a good cause this month, you’re out of luck because the Tahoe-Douglas Elks sold out their annual feed two weeks early I found out Thursday. Sertoma is selling tickets for its Feb. 14 crab and tri-tip dinner at carsonvalleysertoma.org There will be more on that in Saturday’s edition.

Young at Heart Bingo has adapted to the new state regulations and will be playing 11 a.m. Jan. 19. Call 783-6455 or 267-4897 for more information.

The Douglas Dynamics are showing the video of their performance at Carnegie Hall 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville.

E. Clampus Vitus will be plaquing Sharkey’s to recognize the bond Fred Dressler had with Sharkey Begovich 4 p.m. Saturday. If you happen to be in Gardnerville on Saturday afternoon, the clampers put on quite a show.

It did sort of snow on and off Thursday to be fair, which fulfilled the 80 percent chance. There was about 2 inches up at Horse Meadow at 8,592 feet, and some slick spots on the Tahoe highways, but not much else.

It’s supposed to be sunny and 50 degrees out today and then comes the wind. Southwest winds will build through the day picking up to 10 mph and gusting to 20 mph at 7 p.m. is the aperitif with the main course arriving after midnight with gusts of up to 30 mph. It will be worse in wind-prone areas, like Highway 88 through the south Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com