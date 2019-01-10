The Jan. 10 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Pending a background check, Douglas County commissioners narrowly approved a contract on Wednesday night with Genoa resident Tom Stone to serve as county manager.

Genoans will hear an update on their search to find a town manager at their meeting 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Genoa Town Hall.

Valley Eyecare and Eyewear Gallery is hosting a ribbon cutting 5 p.m. today at their new location behind Wells Fargo in Gardnerville.

Author and artist Wayne Scapaci will be talking to the Historical Society about mid-20th Century trains at 6:30 p.m. in the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 50 degrees today. A 5 mph breeze will pick up out of the southwest shifting to southeast later today.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com