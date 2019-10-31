The Halloween R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Trick or Treat! It’s Halloween today, or as I like to refer to it, real Nevada Day. No parade or day off school, but it’s worth remembering that 155 years ago Nevada became a state.

People took advantage of the cool, still conditions on Wednesday to burn around the Valley. Firefighters responded to three burns in Genoa on Wednesday morning, all of which were legal. Maybe before calling the fire department, stop and say “howdy!”

While the Caples Lake fire is finally contained, there’s plenty more where it came from. Sierra Front fielded another call for help from California on Wednesday.

Caped crusaders and other costumed candy collectors will be going door-to-door today trick-or-treating in Carson Valley’s neighborhoods.

Those costumes should maybe feature fake furs and real coats because it’s going to get cold fast after the high hits 57 around 3 p.m. According to the Weather Service, it will be freezing by 9 and just keep dropping after that.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com