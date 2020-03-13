The Friday the 13th R-C Morning Report

A reflection of the times from Thursday.

Genoa, Nev. — “Health authorities everywhere recognize the very close relation between its spread and overcrowded homes,” a notice in Oct. 18, 1918, edition of The Record-Courier said of the Great Influenza. On Thursday, Alpine Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Johnson advised against large gatherings or 250 people and being able to get 6 feet from other people at smaller gatherings to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

I’m asking everyone who has a gathering pretty much the same question. Is this happening? Not everyone has a ready answer. I’ll report on cancellations as they occur.

There wasn’t any danger of overcrowding at the Census kick-off held at the Douglas County Public Library’s Minden branch on Thursday. They’ll do it again on April 1, I heard.

Today is the last day to file for elected office at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office in Minden. I’ll drift by to put filing to bed, but that final story will have to go online and into the Appeal section of Saturday’s edition, as The R-C goes to bed earlier in the afternoon.

A fire weather watch starts 2 p.m. today, along with the wind advisory, and both are expected to last through 5 p.m. Saturday. Don’t be surprised if the Weather Service raises the red flag for extreme fire danger. The wind will die down as the cold front arrives along with a winter storm watch that is supposed to last until 11 a.m. Sunday. We’ll see what actually occurs.

For today, expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with the winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 40 mph. The high temperature is supposed to hit 64 degrees on this Friday the 13th.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com