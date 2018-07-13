The Friday the 13th R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I've been to a lot of meetings in the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department over the past three decades and it was the most crowded I've ever seen it on Thursday for the wild horses. Linda Mo would have been proud.

Voting for the Best of Carson Valley is open at recordcourier.com. Just click anywhere it says vote and you'll get the ballot. Make your first selection and it will ask for an email address. There's a couple of boxes to check and you can start casting votes. You can vote once a day until July 22.

There were some pretty impressive downpours down around Mono Lake and near Incline Village. The Weather Service reports 1.59 inches of rain at Incline, while an inch fell south of Lee Vining. Just goes to show you can't tell what's going to happen with these thunderstorms.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast starting noon today with a slight chance of precipitation. The lesson we learn from above is that means chance, not amount. If we hit the precipitation jackpot, we might be ready for the coins to stop falling before it's done.

Expect a high today of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies and the wind out of the north at 5 mph, except where there are thunderstorms.

I'm taking a break from the Morning Report next week while I celebrate my wedding anniversary. Don't worry. Like the Terminator, I'll be back.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com