The Feb. 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Hunting the man who killed Connie Koontz and Sophia Renkin cost the Douglas County Sheriff's Office $175,000 in January, Undersheriff Paul Howell said on Thursday. He said that doesn't include the 501 hours of comp time sheriff's office personnel put in during the two weeks in January to help hunt down the killer.

That doesn't count the 2,200 hours District Attorney Mark Jackson expects to spend personally prosecuting murder suspect Wilber Martinez-Guzman. County commissioners approved augmenting both the sheriff's and the district attorney's office budgets on Thursday night.

Just when you thought you were dug out, another winter storm watch is issued, this time for Saturday through Sunday with a chance of another 2-5 inches in the Valley.

There's even a chance of snow in the forecast today after 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 38 degrees. The wind will be out of the west at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com