The Feb. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — We at The R-C will be donning red today because it’s National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. For more information, visit heart.org.

Republicans held their precinct meetings on Thursday night. I’ll check in with the party to see how many folks turned out and if there’s any platforms of note.

It sounds like the nickel a gallon diesel tax will go on the ballot in November. Douglas County already charges a nickel a gallon gas tax. History indicates that even if Douglas voters reject the tax, we’ll still be paying more for diesel than neighboring counties that collect it. Just saying.

Congratulations to Yvette Doan, who was named Thursday as chief officer of the Douglas County Department of Alternative Sentencing. Commissioners appointed Jeremy Hutchings as the new county engineer.

There’s a lot of live music in Carson Valley today, including bands playing at Big Daddy’s in Gardnerville through the day for the Stairclimb Challenge fundraiser, Achilles Wheel performing 7 p.m. at the CVIC Hall, a winter concert also at 7 p.m. at Kristopher’s across from the CVIC Hall and the band Mudd Bonz performing 7 p.m. at the Genoa Bar.

Expect today to be sunny and warm, with a high temperature hitting 63 degrees and the wind calm. We’ll still have sunny skies on Saturday, but it will be breezier and a little cooler before a front hits on Saturday night and the high drops 20 degrees.

