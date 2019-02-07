The Feb. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Lake Tahoe school buses are stopping at their main stops only this morning, but they'll be on time. Carson Valley schools are back to normal after two days of delayed starts.

Chain controls are in effect for around Lake Tahoe so if you're heading up top, be prepared.

Douglas County commissioners are holding a workshop on water rates 9 a.m. today at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden. County water serves the Johnson Lane and Genoa areas primarily.

Commissioners will be dealing with the resignation of Tom Stone after a week and figuring out their next move at their regular meeting 1 p.m. today. They also have the Klauber Ranch project south of Muller before them.

It's down to 2 degrees this morning at my house as the National Weather Service is forecasting another blast of winter weather for Friday and Saturday.

Expect a high temperature of 35 degrees today with the wind out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com