The Feb. 6 R-C Morning Report

"Red sky at night, sailor's delight" was going through my head on Wednesday night. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A new county engineer could be appointed by county commissioners today. Jeremy Hutchings is seeking a $105,000 annual salary, which is $9,000 higher than the midpoint. He’s lived in the county for 22 years and has been worked on projects in the Eastern Sierra that whole time. Community Development Director Tom Dallaire has been serving as County Engineer since May.

The first reading on the Ranchos Sierra project is also today, though there won’t be a presentation or public comment. Commissioners meet 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden.

The real question is whether the county’s live streaming is working today. Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis was hopeful the part that failed would be replaced in time for today’s meeting.

It’s Kerak Shriners Burn Awareness Week as proclaimed by Minden on Wednesday and expected to be proclaimed by the county today.

In an only vaguely related note, East Fork firefighters will be at Big Daddy’s Bike & Brew 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday raising money for the March 8 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

We were totally cheated out of our sunshine on Wednesday, but a glance outside confirms the sun will be out today. Expect sunny skies a high near 56 and not a breath of a breeze.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com