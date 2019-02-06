The Feb. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — All Douglas County schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning to allow the buses to chain up after it snowed much of the night. Lake students will be picked up at the main bus stops only. All early childhood programs have been cancelled for the day.

Highway 88 is closed from Caples to Silver lakes. There are road controls on Highway 395 from Topaz to Carson City and on Highway 88 from the state line to Minden. The traffic camera shows snow on Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

Expect icy conditions on your commute this morning with the possibility of black ice from freezing temperatures overnight. It's 18 degrees out this morning so be careful out there.

I measured 10 inches of snow on the deck this morning in Genoa, which is an inch more than Tuesday. While there was some melt and a breeze last night, the snow is pretty deep on this side of the Valley still.

We might crack freezing today with a forecast high of 33 degrees and isolated snow showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with the wind out of the northwest at 5 mph. Tonight expect the high to drop down to 9 whole degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com