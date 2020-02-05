The Feb. 5 R-C Morning Report

Workers took down one of the old cottonwoods on Spruce Street on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — It took at least 10 hours for authorities to reopen Highway 88 at Red Lakes Grade leading out of Hope Valley after a head-on collision between a Honda CRV and a semi-truck closed the road on Tuesday afternoon and resulted in the Honda’s two occupants being transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.

A man was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center after his vehicle went off Foothill Road near Corie Court down in Sheridan at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Foothill was closed for about 20 minutes while rescuers took the driver to Renown Regional Medical Center.

Topping off a crazy day in Carson Valley, residents reported hearing a boom that shook their homes on Tuesday night. The American Meteor Society reported a fireball 7 p.m. Tuesday across Arizona, California and Nevada.

County officials hope to have the live-streaming of county commission meetings fixed in time for Thursday’s session. I went to Gardnerville Town Board so I missed the upshot on the master plan amendment north of Sunridge. I’ll report the results as soon as I have them.

Gardnerville will revisit the issue with the Gardnerville Laundry in three months after an impassioned presentation by owner Dave Nishikida. Also the town approved the Gardnerville Farmers Market moving to Heritage Park from Lampe Park where it has been for years.

Minden Town Board members are scheduled to discuss around $900,000 in contracts for waterline replacement and roadwork tonight. The town board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Genoans will discuss bow hunting in the town boundaries at their new meeting time of 5:30 p.m. today in the Genoa Town Hall. Also on the agenda is an update on the Genoa Heritage Days.

Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 49 degrees. The breeze will pick up at 5 mph out of the northeast this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com