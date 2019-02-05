The Feb. 5 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County's Valley schools are on a 90-minute late start this morning, while the Lake Tahoe schools are closed for a snow day. State offices will also delay opening until 10 a.m., according to the governor's office.

Road controls are in effect for Highway 395 from Indian Hills to Bridgeport and on Highway 88 from Minden south to the state line. They are even more stringent higher up today.

The California Highway Patrol reports Highway 395 is closed from Mammoth to Bridgeport until at least noon today. Probably better to delay any trips that way for a bit in any case.

Recommended Stories For You

There's nearly 9 inches of snow in the sheltered place I measure in here north of Genoa. Snow from yesterday drifted everywhere, thanks to winds while it was falling. Heavenly reported 3 feet of snow over the past 24 hours with 20 inches overnight.

Minden-Tahoe Airport reported visibility dropped to below a quarter mile around lunchtime on Monday, thanks in part to 35 mph winds. I estimated 1,000 feet in Gardnerville. It was much worse up on Kingsbury Grade, where traffic was snarled by slick conditions and low visibility.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Western Nevada through 10 a.m. today. We may see a couple of inches of snow today before 4 p.m. With a forecast high of 28 degrees it will stick. The wind will increase to 5-10 mph later this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com