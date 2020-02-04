The Feb. 4 R-C Morning Report

The guard rail along Waterloo Lane is tied in a knot. Be careful through those turns. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A master plan amendment and ordinances to change the zoning south of Topsy Lane on the east side of Highway 395 to replace a high-rise casino and a shopping mall with homes go before Douglas County commissioners 1 p.m. today at the historic courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

Town Board members will discuss the fate of the Gardnerville Laundry hit by a vehicle back in March. Meanwhile in Minden, masons are starting work to repair the brick wall south of the Bently Heritage Distillery hit at 70 mph on Christmas morning. I’m still pursuing information in that case.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation commissioners will discuss improvements at Brautovich Park at the top of Kingsbury at their meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Integritas owner Amber Carrillo will be discussing gun safety at a meeting of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse 7 p.m. today at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden.

This morning should be the last to drop into single digits before it warms up a bit. It was 7 degrees out this morning in Minden. I had 4 degrees at my place north of Genoa. Expect another clear cold day with the high climbing to 35 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com