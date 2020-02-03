The Feb. 3 R-C Morning Report

Deer gather on Sunday before the big game. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — An estimated 400 people turned out to say goodbye to Mashelle Begovich on Saturday. “She had a heart as big as the sky,” Father John Corona said during the service that packed St. Gall Catholic Church.

I would anticipate slick conditions out this morning. A gray Escape went 100 feet off Highway 89 on the switchbacks between Cascade Lake and Emerald Bay up at Lake Tahoe at around 6 p.m. No one was hurt but you get the idea.

There’s just a dusting of snow out, but since it was 8 degrees at my house, that dusting has turned to ice. Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville and over Cradlebaugh Bridge.

The high temperature over the weekend did crack a record with 74 degrees. The temperature this morning in Minden is 5 degrees.

In national news, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and the groundhog predicted an early spring. In our case, it looks like spring weather will be back on Friday with a high temperature forecast to be 61 degrees.

We’ll have sunny skies, but that won’t warm the Valley up much with the high hitting 33 degrees today. Expect the wind out of the west at 5-15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com