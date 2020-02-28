The Feb. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Apparently, winter is returning this weekend with a chance of 1-2 inches of snow falling in the Valley overnight on Saturday. While not that great a snow producer, it will generate some wind with gusts of 40-50 mph along the Highway 395 corridor, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. That means burning would be a bad, bad idea on Saturday.

Around 45 people spoke about the Stateline events center at opening public comment for Thursday over 90 minutes. The vast majority of the commenters favored the center, but very few addressed using redevelopment money to pay for it. Thursday’s meeting was a drill for next month’s meeting when the county is expected to hear a request for that money.

Cave Rock residents are hoping to have a new water system soon after commissioners approved an engineering contract on Thursday. The Lake Tahoe community has been plagued with water woes pretty much since the county took it over in the last century.

A presentation on the Dangberg Historic Home Ranch Park’s future is 5-7 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Trouble starts at 5:30 p.m. They pick back up at the home ranch 11 a.m. Saturday with an open house.

Over in Gardnerville on Saturday, they’re sorting through Roberta McConnell’s photo collection 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hopes of identifying some folks. The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Today expect partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 68 degrees. The wind will be out of the southeast 5-15 mph, shifting to the southwest, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com