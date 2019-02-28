The Feb. 28 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — January was rough on the Stateline casinos, which took in $16.89 million during the month, down 14 percent from $19.6 million in January 2018. They are still running 1.25 percent ahead of last year.

Whittell and Zephyr Cove students will be picked up a the main bus stops only, but otherwise it's business as usual up top for the school district. Road controls are in effect for just the top of Kingsbury and for Spooner Junction.

Today is the first time this week there isn't a wind alert in Douglas County. There is one for Highway 395 from the state line to Sonora Junction, where high profile vehicles are prohibited.

The wind today won't rise to the level of an advisory, but it will be blowing out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. There's a chance we'll see some rain today. Expect the high temperature to hit 47 degrees. It's 42 out in Minden now.

