The Feb. 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas detectives are investigating a break-in at the Cowboy Café that was discovered on Tuesday morning. It's an ongoing investigation, so they're playing those cards close to the vest for now.

Zephyr Cove Elementary and Whittell High schools are on a 90-minute delay this morning and buses are only hitting the main stops. That's an improvement over closing, I suppose.

Road controls remain in effect for Kingsbury and Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe. The traffic cam shows a nice sheet of white on Kingsbury at Daggett Summit so careful going over the hill. I hear Washoe Valley is a graveyard for overturned semis.

We're down to a wind advisory 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today with 15-30 mph breezes out of the southwest gusting to 50 mph, with 65 mph in wind-prone areas, like Highway 395 and 88. The Weather Service suggests staying off the lakes in small boats, kayaks and paddleboards. I suggest waiting until sometime in May.

It was supposed to rain before 7 a.m. today, but I can't tell if that's what's going on or if it's just snowmelt. Expect a high of 53 degrees and more wind. Snow doesn't return to the forecast until Saturday. We'll see if that translate into actual snow.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com