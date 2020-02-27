The Feb. 27 R-C Morning Report

Andy Aldax

Andyaldax

Genoa, Nev. — A funeral service for Carson Valley native and rancher Andre “Andy” Aldax is 10 a.m. March 7 at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville. Aldax was one of the founding board members of the Carson Water Subconservancy in 1959. The subconservancy’s highest award bears his name. He also served eight years on the Douglas County School Board and touched many, many lives over his 86 years.

A $1.35 million contract with HDR Engineering for engineering on the Cave Rock Water System goes before county commissioners today. Also, the Tahoe Conservation District is seeking support for a federal grant for multi-use paths as part of the Tahoe South Gateway Recreation project.

No one is anticipating that public comment will be taken on today’s presentation on redevelopment at Stateline. I expect public comment at the beginning and end of the meeting will focus on the subject, though. Commissioners meet 1:30 p.m. today at the Tahoe Transportation Center.

The Douglas County School District is wrapping up its public outreach 5:30 p.m. today at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School. If you couldn’t make the meetings, parents can still take the survey at dcsd1-nv.schoolloop.com which closes Friday.

According to Douglas health officials, no one in the county has coronavirus. Health officials said they are being notified whenever there are travelers coming into Western Nevada from China, so they can follow up with them. If you have the upper respiratory thing going around, it’s not coronavirus, but it’s still likely contagious. Stay home.

There’s a chance we might see some winter this weekend with a chance of snow on Saturday night and Sunday. I expect it will definitely be windy on Saturday as the storm comes in.

For today expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 68 degrees. The barest breeze will pick up at 5 mph out of the north this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com