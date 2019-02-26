The Feb. 26 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — One day open, one day closed as Douglas County's public school students at Lake Tahoe enjoy another snow day today. No such luck for Carson Valley kids where all it will do is rain and blow. The Lake kids are going to still be in school for the Fourth of July at this rate.

Interstate 80 and the Mount Rose Highway are closed by weather. Kingsbury Grade has chain controls, as does Highway 50 from Stateline north to almost Carson City.

Deputies were struggling mightily to keep Kingsbury flowing last night after snow from the storm caused spinouts. Heavenly reported 8 inches of snow overnight.

We're down to a wind advisory in the Valley in effect until 7 p.m. today with south to southwest winds 15-30 mph gusting to 50 mph, and up to 70 mph in wind prone areas.

There was a 59 mph wind gust recorded at Holbrook Junction 4:02 p.m. Monday. Genoa saw a 55 mph gust around 10:40 a.m.

I can tell you the winds were blowing faster than that in the southern part of the Valley around 2 p.m. Monday. I was nearly blown into traffic on Monday as I was photographing the semi overturned on Highway 88 near the state line.

There's a 30 percent chance we'll see rain after 10 a.m. in the Valley with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. Conditions will be windy with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourir.com