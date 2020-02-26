The Feb. 26 R-C Morning Report

Firefighters responded to an abandoned pile burn on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — At least three brush trucks responded to two unattended pile burns off Centerville just outside of Gardnerville around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s likely the person responsible will have their burn permit pulled and possible they’ll get a bill for the response.

County commissioners and audit committee members accepted the county audit at their joint meeting on Tuesday. The county also used Tuesday as an opportunity to kick off the budget.

I hope to hear some more about what happened with the early Tuesday morning’s truck wreck near the Riverview 7-Eleven. At least one person was transported for treatment from the crash.

I heard there were a few sprinkles in the Ranchos over the weekend but those didn’t hit anywhere near the main gauge in Minden. A tenth of an inch of precipitation in February is nowhere near the average of 1.06 inches for today.

And it’s not just dry, but warm, with highs climbing above the mid-60s over the rest of the week. Expect sunny skies today with the high hitting 67 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier.