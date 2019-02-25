The Feb. 25 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School's back in session today, so watch out for buses picking up school children.

A high wind warning doesn't kick off until 10 a.m. but it has already been blustery this morning, with a 50 mph wind gusts recorded in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Gusts of up to 65 mph are expected to hit around mid afternoon, with some areas along 395 hitting up to 80 mph. Be ready for a bump ride.

A winter storm warning also starts 10 a.m. today with snow levels rising 6,000-7,000 feet on Tuesday before dropping to the Valley floor on Thursday. Snow is expected to start falling in the central Sierra late this afternoon and keep going until Thursday.

You'd think one of these things would fizzle out, but this February has been relentless, so I would err on the side of caution if you're planning to travel through the mountains.

It's quite warm out this morning, with Minden showing 42 degrees and Genoa at 39. The high temperature today is only expected to hit 46, so we're almost there. And yes it will be windy.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com